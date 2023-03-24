Much as I like them, my mind always struggles to wrap itself around serial killer plots. Somehow they inevitably seem both terrifyingly plausible and wildly implausible at the same time. Plausible because yes, the most messed-up minds out there do seem to belong to serial killers, and they do in fact do some pretty messed-up things. Implausible because as a non-serial killer myself, it all just sounds a little too extreme. He did what? Why? But that's the reaction I have to real serial killers as well! So the authors must be doing something right.