The Canberra Times
Review

Dark Mode by Ashley Kalagian Blunt review - a solid thriller with a sparkly thread running through

By Hanne Melgaard Watkins
March 25 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A thriller with a dark heart. Picture Dejan Zakic/Unsplash
  • Dark Mode, by Ashley Kalagian Blunt. Ultimo, $34.99

The main character in Ashley Kalagian Blunt's novel Dark Mode - late-20s Sydneysider Reagan Carsen - owns and runs a plant store. Psychologically scarred by a stalker when she was younger, her main defences these days are three locks on the door to her small apartment, constant vigilance, and "hiding" offline. It's 2017, but Reagan has no online presence. No Facebook, no Instagram, no Twitter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.