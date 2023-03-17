The chapter selections, in nearly 900 pages, are not always a successful blend of fact and fiction. The fiction is often in the realm of the fantastic rather than hard SF, such as in the writings of Edgar Rice Burroughs and Ray Bradbury. An unexpected short story is Martin Amis' "The Janitor on Mars", in which a Martian robot reveals the reality of our place in the universe against a jarring background story of child abuse. More relevant are the nonfiction writers, such as Christopher Mason and Robert Zubrin, although many of the selections are imbued with the optimism of Mars exploration without deep consideration of the financial, scientific and ecological implications. Mars, however, still beckons for billionaires.