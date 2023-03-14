The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Will the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal be a disastrous waste of taxpayers' money?

By Clive Williams
March 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's estimated that Australia's just-announced nuclear-powered submarine (SSN) program could cost Australians up to $368 billion over the next three decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.