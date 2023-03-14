Meanwhile, design and development work will continue in Australia and the UK on a new SSN, to be known as the SSN-AUKUS, building on work the Brits have already done to replace their Astute-class nuclear submarines. The SSN-AUKUS submarines will eventually be operated by both the UK and Australia, using American combat systems. One is to be built in Adelaide every two years from the early 2040s through to the late 2050s, with five SSN-AUKUS boats to be delivered to the RAN by the middle of the 2050s.