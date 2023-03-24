Despite the difficulty of these essays, I found them compelling. Singer's reflections on the relationship between language and animal cruelty are at the heart of this collection. What is a writer to do when they come face to face with this reality? Singer's answer is to keep writing through the pain. The bit that I'm unsure of is who is that writing for? The people who are yet to see what we collectively do to others who live but are not like us, or the animals who can't be heard? What good is writing in a way that won't change the minds of people who have the power to stop the slaughter?