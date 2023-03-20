I've always been fascinated by how our experience of food and flavour is influenced by our expectations, by what perspective we choose to take, and I've constantly been creating dishes that reflect that fascination. Looking back, I realise I always had what I now think of as a quantum perspective on gastronomy. I just didn't know to call it that. These pastilles have their origin in my search, about 20 years ago, for suitable veg for savoury pate de fruits. I settled on beetroot but struggled with setting it to the texture I wanted, so I kept increasing the acidity until a funny thing happened. Beetroot became blackcurrant. Or so it seemed. It was so uncanny I began serving it at the restaurant as a red pastille.