Recipes from Is This A Cookbook? Adventures in the Kitchen, by Heston Blumenthal

Karen Hardy
March 21 2023 - 5:30am
Heston Blumenthal. Picture by Haarala Hamilton

Go on a culinary adventure from three-time James Beard Award-winning, Michelin-starred chef Heston Blumenthal - but is this a cookbook? It's full of his typically marvellous recipes but in Heston's kitchen, to cook is to embark on a journey of quantum gastronomy: exploring the palate, feeding the inner child, and plunging headfirst through the plate and into the soul.

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

