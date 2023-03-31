The Canberra Times
Review

I Have Some Questions For You, by Rebecca Makkai review - A compelling whodunit in the world of true crime podcasts

By Anna Creer
April 1 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • I Have Some Questions For You, by Rebecca Makkai. Fleet, $32.99.

True crime has never been more popular. A recent poll revealed that half of all American enjoy true crime and one in three say they "consume" it at least once a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.