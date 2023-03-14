Affordable smartphones: Samsung launches Galaxy A Series range

The A Series launches are the latest to join the Samsung Galaxy line-up, following the S23 Series news last month. Picture supplied

The newly launched A Series devices are the latest to join the Samsung Galaxy line-up, following the Galaxy S23 Series news last month.

Samsung Electronics today unveiled the Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A14 - four new innovative smartphones that advance Samsung Galaxy's commitment to design awesome mobile experiences.

Having received the award for best-in-class mobile experience from Australian consumer comparison site Canstar Blue's 2023 Most Satisfied Customers for the Smartphone Category, the newest Galaxy A Series range will help users shoot steady and crisp videos, see clearly even in bright conditions, and do more of the things they love with a longer lasting battery (1).

"Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

"With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A Series, we're ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations."

Following the release of the Galaxy S23 Series range, which sets a new benchmark in mobile technology with exciting specs to enhance the everyday lives of creatives, gamers and entrepreneurs - the A Series additions look to continue Samsung's momentum.

Take awesome day and night photographs, enhanced with creative editing tools

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G deliver stunning images with clear quality even in bright conditions, making use of Samsung Galaxy's incredible Nightography and AI capabilities.

Whether people want to capture the perfect selfie or connect through super-smooth video calls, the Galaxy A54 offers astonishing detail thanks to the 32MP front camera.

The new A Series models produce video with amazing clarity, combatting shakiness and blur with improved optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) compared to previous A Series models.

Even with unsteady hands or when filming on the go, users can be confident about capturing awesome content.

For adventures after dark and in low light conditions, Night mode helps users to capture more detail by increasing the camera's pixel size.

Users can also now remove unwanted shadows and reflections for the first time in Galaxy A Series, thanks to the enhanced editing tools.

Both displays have been upgraded for astounding outdoor visibility, even under bright sunlight. Picture supplied

Experience awesome performance with vivid display, fast 5G and long-lasting battery

Both devices feature immersive Super AMOLED displays, 6.4-inch(2) on the Galaxy A54 5G and 6.6-inch(3) on the Galaxy A34 5G. They have also been upgraded for astounding outdoor visibility, even under bright sunlight.

With the enhanced Vision Booster and a 120Hz refresh rate, the displays will keep up with users as they move between different lighting conditions.

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G also guarantee up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. These features allow users to access the latest software and security to help maximise the smartphone lifecycle.

Stay connected without compromising security

Enhanced mobile experiences rely on advanced security. With Samsung Knox, data is kept under lock and key with mobile security.

When users want to share important files that contain sensitive information, there's Private Share(4). This enables sharing files only to designated receivers within time limits and with screenshots disabled.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem to provide seamless connectivity between devices. Users can get 100GB of cloud storage and easily back up photos to OneDrive with a six-month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic(5), accessible on the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.

The Galaxy A54 5G is available in the stunning Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite. Picture supplied

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy A54 5G (RRP $699) will be available in two colour options, including Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet, while the Galaxy A34 5G (RRP $599) will be available in Awesome Lime and Awesome Graphite.

Both the Galaxy A14 5G (RRP $379) and Galaxy A14 (RRP $329) will be available in Black.

All devices will be available in Australia from March 31, with availability varying by channel and/or carrier.



Launch offers

Customers who purchase the Galaxy A54 5G and/or Galaxy A34 5G from the Samsung Online Store or a Participating Retail Store during the initial launch period (31/03/2023 to 13/04/2023) will be eligible to claim a bonus Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (40mm) through redemption.

From 14/03/2023 until the end of June, purchasers of the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G (through the Samsung Online Store or a Participating Retailer) will be eligible for a bonus one year of Samsung Care+ Lite. This offer must be redeemed prior to 30/06/2023.

From 31 March, for more information, visit the Samsung Electronics Australia offers and A Series pages.

