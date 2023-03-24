It's OK To Be Angry About Capitalism is not merely a critique of modern American society, but a "blueprint for progressive change - both economic and political". It just takes Sanders a little while to unfurl that blueprint. The first third of the book reads more like a political memoir than a clarion call to the 99 per cent. Sanders writes proudly of the grassroots movement his campaigns mobilised, and he talks about how he rallied that movement behind his friend Joe Biden in order to defeat Donald Trump at the 2020 election. By the time he gets to the passing of the American Rescue Act, Sanders is ready to engage with central theme of his book, which is that capitalism is deeply flawed and that our unwillingness to address the inherent problems with the system constitutes a grave moral failure.