It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders review - More than a critique of modern society, this is a clarion call for change

By T.j. Collins
March 25 2023 - 12:00am
Bernie Sanders, angry about capitalism. Picture Shutterstock
  • It's OK To Be Angry About Capitalism, by Bernie Sanders. Allen Lane, $35

I picked up Bernie Sanders' new book, It's OK To Be Angry About Capitalism, the day after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. Which, I later read, was almost 15 years to the day since the collapse of Bear Stearns. As I put the book down, global markets were being buffeted by massive selloffs amid fears of another economic meltdown. Crisis has been averted for now, but it was slightly unsettling to be reading about a run on a bank that catered to a tech and VC clientele with Sanders' indictment of America's "uber-capitalist system" still ringing in my ears. And as anyone remotely familiar with Bernie Sanders will know, the senator from Vermont doesn't pull his punches.

