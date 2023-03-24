Like so much of the South Coast, or many of Tim Winton's stories, Draper's beach can seem quite idyllic. In contrast to our customarily hackneyed place names (Surf Beach, Ocean View), Draper's town rejoices in a back beach evocatively called The Swells. Diving down under a swell, Clarissa discovers "just me and sea - everything above the water glows, fragments of sunlight and sky". Evading the resident shark, she is then rescued by the school hunk, who turns out to be sensitive and smart as well as ruggedly handsome.