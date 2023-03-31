Burmann's novel has a fast-building sense of dread not because there is some armageddon day after which everything is different, but because the list of what is lost piles up as the decades pass. Burgmann tapes into the idea of geological time collapsing into a human lifetime, which is frightening if thought about for more than a minute or two. There is a sadness as a result that permeates Burgmann's 21st century, which hovers behind the hopeful moments.