The Canberra Times
Review

Children of Tomorrow by J.R. Burgmann review - A family saga sprawls across a century of climate collapse

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 1 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate protests give way to climate reality in J.R. Burgmann's novel. Picture Unsplash
Climate protests give way to climate reality in J.R. Burgmann's novel. Picture Unsplash
  • Children of Tomorrow by J.R. Burgmann. Upswell. 256pp. $29.99.

The 21st century is when it all goes wrong. All the sins since the Industrial Revolution manifest in calamity and collapse. The planet is on track to overshoot, missing deadlines by which some of the disaster could be averted. Yet people go on living, if they're lucky, and loving through this all-encompassing catastrophe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.