RSPCA Australia sees increase in pet surrenders from financial stress in 2023; encourages mindful adoption

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:01pm
Paulie, an adorable two-year, 10-month old bull Arab cross was in RSPCA care for eight months until his second foster carer fell in love with him at first sight and made their relationship official. Picture RSPCA

Paulie's search for a soulmate was a long and arduous tale, one with repeat disappointments. As a lost dog, the bull Arab cross languished in an RSPCA shelter from May 2022.

