A Travelrite adventure featuring some of Tasmania's most magical scenery

Picturesque Castle Rock on Flinders Island. Picture Shutterstock

The first sense you will have of how unique this holiday will be is when you board a private chartered plane from Melbourne, destined for Flinders Island.

Once there visit Furneaux Islands Museum and the ill-conceived Wybalenna Historic Site, a settlement built to house Aboriginal people relocated from mainland Tasmania. Over 150 people died from bad food, disease and despair here.

After a good night sleep, explore the pristine, dramatic environment of Flinders Island. Marvel at the Blue Rocks, Sawyers Bay and its seafaring granite boulders and later, Trousers Point and its red lichen granite boulders. You can choose to trek one of the Great Short Walks of Tasmania from Allports Bay to Castle Rock.

Alternatively you can be driven to Castle Rock before heading to the capital Whitemark for lunch and an amble through the town.

A second day on Flinders Island takes in the North East River, the Killiecrankie area, Walkers lookout and the old butter factory.

Magical Cradle Mountain, above, is something that must be experienced. Picture Shutterstock

Two days at Cradle Mountain National Park are next on the itinerary. Take in the breathtaking beauty of the place as you get close to marsupials unique to the Apple Isle, such as the endangered Tasmanian Devil.



Steeped in history, Stanley is a town well worth visiting. Built on the backs of convicts, the early colonial architecture is stunning as is the coastline around Cape Grim, home to the cleanest air in the world.

Another day another island, King Island in fact. After flying in visit the King Island Dairy, and the Currie Lighthouse.

Heading north, the group arrives at Shag Lagoon, a renowned bird watching location and then on to Quarantine Bay, the Shannon Wreck site at Yellow Rock River and then the Cape Wickham Lighthouse, which at 48 metres is Australia's tallest.

The afternoon brings the spectacular Disappointment Bay, Penny's Lagoon and Martha Lavinia Beach, one of the world's best surf breaks.

Enjoy King Island produce for dinner at Wild Harvest restaurant.



Day 10 is spent on the south of King Island admiring the Calcified Forest and the rugged coastline at Seal Rocks.