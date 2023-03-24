But I always found it to be a little suspect, perturbed perhaps by the ease with which bright teenagers could argue for or against the merits of nuclear energy for Australia. Could we not put our talents to use on something more productive? With just a little notice, teams could mount cases for anything with little apparent regard for the actual outcomes of what they were saying. This is perhaps unfair. They no doubt had some concern for the outcomes, but were well trained to put this aside for a night when victory and their school's honour mattered. It seemed to me like a dubious moral grounding.