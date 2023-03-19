Galaxy A Series: Affordable smartphones with premium capabilities

The new Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G have flagship-quality capabilities geared towards smaller budgets. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Samsung

Last week, Samsung unveiled its newest additions to the Galaxy A series range in an epic demonstration of their commitment to accessible technology.

The new Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A14 represent impeccable value, empowering tech fans to access affordable innovation without compromising on their expectations of hand-held devices.

And it couldn't come at a more critical time considering inflationary pressures and the rise in both the cost of living and interest rates- placing unprecedented pressure on the wallets of Australians and people across the globe.

Record high levels of inflation mean that Australians are becoming increasingly conscientious about cutting back on discretionary spending.

However, when we rely so heavily on mobile technology, economic limitations can hamper abilities to perform jobs, run businesses and maintain important communication channels. Functional tech is something that can hardly be considered discretionary.

Samsung recognises this. Enter the Galaxy A series.

"Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

"With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we're ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations."

The new Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G in particular have flagship-quality capabilities geared towards smaller budgets, providing consumers with more bang for their buck. Specs that stand out include enhanced battery life, improved camera capabilities and high-quality security(1).

Both devices have upgraded displays that provide incredible outdoor visibility. Picture supplied

Enhanced battery life and upgraded displays

Productivity, creativity and connection will rarely get cut short with the new Galaxy A series line-up, which boasts an upgraded battery that lasts up to two days(2). It's a welcome innovation for those constantly on the go.

Both devices also benefit from super AMOLED displays, creating a purely enjoyable visual experience that measures up against premium offerings. The Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch(3) display and the A34 5G enjoys an impressive 6.6-inch(4) display.

As we all attempt to spend more time in the great outdoors, we often bring our trusty tech sidekicks with us. Luckily both devices have upgraded displays that provide incredible outdoor visibility, reducing glare that can often obstruct clarity, even under bright sunlight.

It means entrepreneurs can work from their favourite beach, or creatives can design their best work, immersed in, and inspired by nature.

An enhanced vision booster works in collaboration with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, allowing displays to keep pace with the busy lives of users, transitioning seamlessly between different lighting conditions.

Life and light aren't stagnant, so tech needs to keep up - and the Galaxy A Series smartphones do just that.

They're designed to operate optimally, even after years of use - with capabilities to support four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, maximising device longevity.

Camera capabilities to rival the professionals

There's little need to lug around a professional camera when stunning photographic capabilities fit conveniently into the palm of your hand.

The Galaxy A54 5G features a massive 50MP main camera and 32MP front camera to ensure that no matter the perspective, you're capturing the best possible content with the highest clarity.

Samsung hasn't held back in the Galaxy A series, despite the smaller price tag. The devices boast the same leading Nightography and AI capabilities that the tech giant is renowned for.

It means users can capture all the magic that happens after nightfall, with Night mode automatically increasing the camera's pixel size to help capture the tiny details that make moments perfect.

Even unsteady hands or chasing an action shot can be a successful feat, with improved optical image stabilisation and video digital image stabilisation working to correct blurriness, and making sure images are sharp every time.

Now users can capture and immortalise all of life's precious moments to the best of technology's ability without paying a hefty price tag.

Samsung's Knox security is built into both devices and gives users peace of mind that data and information is being kept safe. Picture supplied

Mobile security

Samsung's Knox security is built into both devices and gives users peace of mind that data and information is being kept safe.

Our digital world means data and information have never been so exposed, but the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G allow users to take back an element of control, with Samsung Knox features.

To learn more about Samsung's brand new Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G head to the Galaxy A Series product page from March 31. For those looking to spend a bit more on one of Samsung's latest flagship innovations, there's also the Galaxy S23 Series range that dropped last month.

Compared with 2022 A Series models. Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, and many other factors. Estimated against the average usage profile compiled by Strategy Analytics. Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.4-inch in the full rectangle and 6.3-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.6-inch in the full rectangle and 6.4-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.