The initial sections especially read like riffs, a bit disjointed, sometimes incomplete, but with each of them pushing the reader to think twice. A lyrical passage about how "reflecting and projecting, the moonlight screens films across the walls just for me", transmutes into a study of her father weeping as he pats his child to sleep. A query, "if you could touch your memories, how would they feel?", is answered first by a commentary on a blurry red dot.