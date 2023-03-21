Elise O'Dea was trudging off a Duntroon oval, beaten by 71 points in a game her team was never really in - but still, she managed a smile.
Because this headgear-wearing 15-year-old girl from the ACT had just played against Victoria, the best female footballers in the country, in a national championship game in the sport she loved.
Now imagine how much bigger that smile would get if you had have told her what was still to come.
If you told her she would retire after seven seasons in the AFLW - hardly even a thought bubble when O'Dea first played for the Belconnen Magpies - having played for two of the biggest clubs in the game in Melbourne and Carlton.
She captained Melbourne. She was a two-time All-Australian and played 56 games at the top level during the competition's crucial formative years and won five state league premierships with Darebin.
Some legacy for that Canberra teenager in bulky black headgear.
"This game has given me so much on the field but off the field as well, through the friendships I've made and countless memories," O'Dea said.
"I feel so grateful to have played in the first seven seasons of this competition, it has been a real privilege to be a part of and something I will always cherish.
"Thank you so much to Melbourne and Carlton for the opportunities they gave me to live out my dream, and to all the fans for their support. AFLW is only just getting started and I cannot wait to see it continue to thrive long into the future."
O'Dea told her Blues teammates on Tuesday night of her decision to retire, with Carlton head of football Brad Lloyd glowing in praise for the 31-year-old's impact at Princes Park.
"Elise's energy, experience and selfless attitude has proved to be a guiding hand for our younger players," Lloyd said.
"Elise is one of those people that makes the environment around her better. She injects positivity and our football club is a better place for having Elise as part of it."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
