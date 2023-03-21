The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

'Our club is a better place for having Elise': O'Dea retires from AFLW

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated March 22 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elise O'Dea has retired. Pictures by Richard Briggs/Getty

Elise O'Dea was trudging off a Duntroon oval, beaten by 71 points in a game her team was never really in - but still, she managed a smile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.