Gen Z grew up in a world filled with ugly fashion no wonder they love their Crocs

By Emily Brayshaw
March 25 2023 - 5:30am
In the two decades since their launch, Crocs have constantly reinvented themselves. Picture Shutterstock

In 2017, Julia Hobbs of British Vogue declared Crocs "have an unrivalled ability to repel onlookers and induce sneers".

