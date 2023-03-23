The Canberra Times

The AE2 was Australia's first submarine and the only Allied one to sail up the Dardanelles Strait.

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lieutenant Geoffrey Haggard (second in command) and Commander Henry Stoker of the AE2. Haggard died in a train accident in 1939. Stoker died in 1966. Picture courtesy Australian National Maritime Museum, gift from Jennifer Smyth.

More than 100 years before Australia signed up to buy eight nuclear-powered submarines, our first sub notched a world first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.