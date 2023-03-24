The Canberra Times
Best of books: Capitalism, animal farms and good arguments

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated March 25 2023 - 11:49am, first published 5:30am
How useful is competitive debating in the long term? Bo Seo has thoughts, as does Bernie Sanders, who thinks we should all be more fired up over the shortcomings of capitalism. We should also, it must be said, be more mindful of the animals we consume. We've also got two thrillers - one erotic, the other profoundly influenced by social media. As always, it's a multifaceted shelf this week here on the books pages.

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

