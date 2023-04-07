The Canberra Times
Review

A round-up of recent books about the strange and kooky world of bookshops and their customers

By Colin Steele
April 8 2023 - 12:00am
The treasures within. Picture by Ayman Yusuf/Unsplash
The Canberra Lifeline book fairs continually reaffirm that readers still love to buy print books in a digital era. Lifeline benefits from the donations of books as retirees downsize. Canty's bookshop in Fyshwick, the interior of which increasingly resembles the Doctor Who Tardis in terms of external/ internal dimensions, is also the recipient of some significant collections.

