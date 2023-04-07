Kociejowski notes that, while there are a number of female bookshop owners, there are fewer female collectors than men, reflecting, he believes, that women are usually more interested in reading the text of books than just collecting them. Valerie Eliot, the second wife of T.S. Eliot, was an avid collector, adding to her late husband's library. Kociejowski recounts how one collector stalked T.S. Eliot, even following him into the ICA toilet to sign books. In related fashion, Kociejowski was once reprimanded for sending a customer, looking for Marilyn French's The Women's Room, to the toilet rather than the feminist fiction section.