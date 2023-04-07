The Coneybury Anomaly, within sight of Stonehenge, is a pit believed to contain the rubbish, or leftovers, of a large gathering that was held here between 4000BC and 3800BC. It consists mainly of the bones of animals presumably consumed at the gathering. There are no human remains. Studies of the contents of Coneybury contribute to the theory that this was the period during which hunter-gatherers transitioned to become farmers. (Mention is made of the now discredited theory of Australian First Nations people being farmers before 1788).