The pace of inflation has moderated, raising hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia may call a temporary halt on rate increases as early as next week.
The monthly consumer price index reached 6.8 per cent in February, down from 7.4 per cent January and 1.6 percentage points lower than the peak reached in December.
Housing was again a major driver of living-cost increases, rising 9.9 per cent last month (including a big 17.2 per cent jump in electricity bills), while food (up 8 per cent) and transport costs (up 5.6 per cent) were also significant.
But prices paid for clothes, health and education grew more slowly and there is growing confidence that the peak of inflation has passed.
The decline is forecast to be gradual, however, with the RBA not expecting it to fall back within its 2 to 3 per cent target band until mid-2025.
The result follows the publication of other Australian Bureau of Statistics data closely tracked by the central bank showing retail sales grew a moderate 0.2 per cent last month, while a jump in employment pushed the jobless rate back down to 3.5 per cent, and business conditions remained solid even though confidence has weakened.
There has been speculation the Reserve Bank board will call a pause on rate hikes when it meets on April 4, given signs that growth is softening. Recent economic readings suggest activity is slowing under pressure from 10 successive interest rate hikes and the rising cost of goods and services.
But the economy is still carrying momentum and bringing inflation down is the RBA's top priority, leading several economists to expect at least one more rate hike.
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has said the central bank wants to lower inflation while limiting the extent to which unemployment increases as the economy slows.
HSBC Australia chief economist Paul Bloxham said the path to achieving this is shrouded by uncertainty about the impact of the rate hikes made so far, the extent to which households draw on savings to support spending and the impact of the shift of more than 800,000 mortgages this year from fixed to variable rates.
A spate of bank collapses and forced acquisitions in the United States and Europe this month adds to the complexity of the RBA's task, though few expect this to be decisive. Both the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have raised their rates despite the volatility on financial markets, suggesting this is unlikely to deter the Reserve Bank lifting the cash rate if it considers it necessary.
Westpac economists think the central bank will hold rates steady in April before implementing a final hike to 3.85 per cent in May.
But Mr Bloxham thinks the RBA board is likely to keep monetary policy unchanged when it meets on April 4 and tips the pause to extend for several months.
However, he warned that hard-pressed borrowers should not expect interest rates to begin coming down any time soon.
"To cut rates the RBA would need to be convinced that inflation was likely to rapidly return to its target band. That seems unlikely in the coming quarters," the HSBC economist said.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
