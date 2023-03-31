It's impossible to say how and where and by whom Pegasus is being used at this very moment, but "the List" provides some clues. So too do NSO's repeated claims that Pegasus cannot be used to spy on phones with a +1 country code, and that it can only be used outside the U.S. Incidentally, those claims were rubbished by a New York Times report last year, which revealed the FBI had been testing Pegasus (only on foreign SIM cards, apparently) and was looking into the legality of using Phantom, another version of the infamous spyware.