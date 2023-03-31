The Canberra Times
Pegasus: The story of the world's most dangerous spyware review - a gripping account of the investigation into the world's most insidious spyware

By T.j. Collins
April 1 2023 - 12:00am
Phones and computers can become portals for government control. Picture Shutterstock
  • Pegasus: The story of the world's most dangerous spyware, by Laurent Richard & Sandrine Rigaud. Macmillan, $36.99.

The messy divorce between Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and his then wife, Princess Haya bint Hussein, was notable for many reasons, not least of which was the staggering £540 million settlement the sheikh was ordered to pay in 2021. However, there was one particular detail that elevated the case from Tatler-type fodder to a story of international significance.

