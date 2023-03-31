Whether you're an owner, renter, investor or first-time buyer, property is the topic that interests and impacts everyone.
That's why The Canberra Times is launching a weekly newsletter dedicated to the latest stories in property and development.
Each Saturday morning we'll deliver a snapshot of the biggest property stories of the week, and some fresh weekend reads, straight to your inbox.
Our aim is to keep you updated and informed about news that impacts you, from development proposals in your area, to the latest home price data and major real estate sales. There'll also be property stories on surrounding regions like the NSW South Coast and the Snowy Mountains.
Some of the biggest stories in recent weeks have covered interest rate rises and how they're affecting home owners and renters, a major construction business collapse and new developments shaping the territory.
As The Canberra Times' property reporter, I'll be curating the newsletter to make sure it's got everything you need to know. And of course if you've got a tip, I'd love to hear from you - brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
You'll also be able to see some of the latest from our friends at Allhomes.
The Property Insider is one of our dozen newsletters, which make it easy for you to keep across breaking news, our best weekend long reads, the latest on the public service and much more. You can see all our other newsletters here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
