The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Canberra Times Property Insider newsletter launches with real estate news, analysis and information

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated March 31 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get the latest news and analysis about Canberra's property market, right in your inbox.
Get the latest news and analysis about Canberra's property market, right in your inbox.

Whether you're an owner, renter, investor or first-time buyer, property is the topic that interests and impacts everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.