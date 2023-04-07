While the Macbeth connection is a fruitful one, arguably there is a more interesting, if unexpected, comparison to be made with Jane Austen's Emma. Catton wrote the screenplay for the 2020 adaptation of Emma directed by Autumn de Wilde. Austen's influence is clear in Catton's creation of a highly constrained setting centring on the fictional town of Korowai. The circumscribed nature of life in the town, as well its locals' penchant for gossip, is reminiscent of Emma's own village of Highbury. The shenanigans that erupt in the wake of Lemoine's arrival and which drive the plot of Birnam Wood also exhibit the same "deceptive cunning" that the crime writer PD James once ascribed to Austen's meticulous plotting in Emma.