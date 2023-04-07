The Canberra Times
Review

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton review - A gripping and incisive literary thriller

By Amy Walters
April 8 2023 - 12:00am
Eleanor Catton, relaxing into realism. Picture Getty Images
  • Birnam Wood, by Eleanor Wood. Granta, $32.99

New Zealand author Eleanor Catton's latest novel brings together a venture capitalist, an aspiring journalist, a bunch of guerrilla gardeners and a pest control expert-turned-knight. Despite its premise sounding like a bad joke, Birnam Wood is a gripping literary thriller that sizzles with incisive political commentary.

