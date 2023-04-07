"It was this incredible hill town that was settled by the Etruscans more than 1000 years ago. And like all the details in the book, like the big earthquake that happened, waves of people leaving, there are other earthquakes, landslides. And so you went from a town of 3000 to about, during World War Two, a couple of hundred people living there. And then now there's only 10 people who live there full-time.