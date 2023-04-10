While it appears not a single auction took place in Canberra over the Easter long weekend, sellers and their agents used the days leading up to it as an opportunity to capture buyers.
A total of 45 homes went to auction across Canberra for the week to Sunday, April 9, returning strong results.
CoreLogic's preliminary reporting shows Canberra had the highest clearance rate of all the capital cities at 77.1 per cent.
Among the results was a $3 million sale in Yarralumla, following a Tuesday evening auction.
The home at 31 Hampton Circuit had never been on the market before, after serving as a family home for many decades.
It sits on a 1737-square-metre block and features five bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a self-contained flat on the ground floor, plus a swimming pool at the rear.
Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka sold the home, which was described in its listing as a "much-loved family home of many years with enormous potential".
Mr Sanfrancesco sold another Yarralumla home by auction last Tuesday, when 12 Weld Street changed hands for $2.2 million.
The renovated and extended home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a swimming pool on a 756-square-metre block.
Later in the week, a six-bedroom home in Monash sold prior to auction for $1.4 million.
The property at 7 Catani Place sits on 1590 square metres of land and was described as "one of the largest family homes currently on offer in the region".
Ideal for multi-generational living, the two-storey house also features a three-car garage, four bathrooms and a generous guest bedroom on the ground level with an en suite bathroom.
In CoreLogic's auction preview last week, research analyst Caitlin Fono said auction volumes were set to "take a dive" as fewer than 700 capital city homes were scheduled to go under the hammer, compared to more than 2600 auctions the week prior.
"This week is the quietest Easter period for auctions since 2020 (634), with the Easter period in 2021 (845) and 2022 (926) both recording higher auction volumes," she said.
Adelaide recorded the second highest clearance rate, with 75 per cent of the 48 auctions returning a result.
Sydney recorded a 71.4 per cent clearance rate across 375 auctions, while Brisbane and Melbourne returned lower clearance rates of 58.3 per cent and 57.6 per cent respectively.
Auction volumes are expected to steady as winter approaches.
"After Easter, auction activity generally trends lower into the cooler months before ramping up into spring," Ms Fono said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
