The Raiders will be boosted by the return of three key players for a Sunday afternoon showdown against the Dragons in Canberra, with the Green Machine eyeing back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Winger Nick Cotric is healthy after a hamstring setback, joining five-eighth Jack Wighton and Joe Tapine in the starting 13 again, while experienced centre Jarrod Croker remains captain after a triumphant comeback last Saturday.
With a bye coming next week, round seven is a "must-win" scenario as the Raiders try and rescue their season after an underwhelming two-win start.
"We've been a bit up and down this year, and it's really important that we string a few wins together," Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh said.
"So it's pretty much a must-win for us.
"I thought on the weekend [in Brisbane], we finally strung together an 80-minute performance and we should take some confidence out of that, and hopefully go on a little run now."
The Raiders aren't underestimating the 12th-placed Dragons. Their focus is on a repeat of the gutsy effort they displayed in Brisbane, to put on a show for home fans.
"They're a real X-factor team, the Dragons - rocks or diamonds, a bit like our start," Horsburgh said.
"We'll be ready for either."
Tapine missed Canberra's upset victory over the top-of-the-ladder Broncos to be home for the birth of his daughter Ilua, who arrived on Saturday night.
"We are so in awe of your perfection and soaking up this precious little love bubble we've created," his wife Kirsten Tapine said on social media.
Playmaker Wighton meanwhile has served his two-game ban, pushing young half Brad Schneider back to the reserves.
Hooker Zac Woolford said Wighton still played a big role in training while suspended and comes into a squad brimming with confidence after their Brisbane "dog fight".
"He's outstanding and brings a lot of energy. We're excited to have him back," Woolford said of the No.6.
"He's been very hands on helping us out. We went through a tough period there and he was vocal as ever.
"He's one of the best players in the comp and it's always a big plus when he's in your team."
The Raiders will be without winger Jordan Rapana for at least this week, following his sickening head knock in Brisbane, and first-choice fullback Xavier Savage is still not ready to return after a broken jaw suffered in pre-season.
"[Rapana] is a very tough cookie, so when we saw him like that it wasn't good, but he's alright this week," Woolford said.
"He's letting everyone know how many stitches he's got - I think he's milking it a bit now.
"He'll be out on the golf course as many days as he can."
Sunday, 2pm at Canberra Stadium
Canberra Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Jarrod Croker (C), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Albert Hopoate, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh, 14. Tom Starling. Interchange: 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Harley Smith-Shields, 19. Trey Mooney, 20. Peter Hola, 21. James Schiller, 22. Brad Schneider
Melanie Dinjaski
