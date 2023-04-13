The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sasha Grishin pays tribute to his friend Australian artist John Olsen

By Sasha Grishin
Updated April 13 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Olsen poses in front of his work "Self Portrait Janus Faced" after winning the 2005 Archibald prize at the Art Gallery of NSW. Picture Getty Images
John Olsen poses in front of his work "Self Portrait Janus Faced" after winning the 2005 Archibald prize at the Art Gallery of NSW. Picture Getty Images

John Olsen dominated the Sydney art scene for several decades. He was a brilliant, virtuoso painter; a witty, articulate and omnipresent commentator on art and, for the general public, he was the archetypal image of what an artist should look like. Almost inseparable from his beret, a bon vivant who was well known for his cooking and knowledge of wines, and a slightly irreverent character ready to denounce hypocrisy and those who stood in the path of creativity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.