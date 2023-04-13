After a period of almost two years in Europe in the mid-1960s, Olsen returned with his family to Sydney to find it a much-transformed city whose art was in the grips of American-inspired hard-edge formalism. In 1969 Olsen fled to the rural safety of Clifton Pugh's Dunmoochin in Victoria, where he was to remain for the next two years painting and making collaborative ceramics with the potter Robert Mair. It was following his return to Sydney in 1971, that Olsen was commissioned to execute a huge mural, more than 20 metres in length, for the Sydney Opera House. He had long been attracted to Kenneth Slessor's poem Five Bells, written in 1939, and titled his mural Salute to Five Bells, 1972. It is a sprawling fabric of vision, more like an exploration of marine encounters in the blue of Sydney Harbour, rather than any sort of illustration of Slessor's tragic verse.