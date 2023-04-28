When I was finally ready to head to the start line, it took six days and 2300km on mainly rough dirt roads to drive from Uluru to Shark Bay with my recently acquired truck licence and all of one day's truck-driving experience. I racked up some serious on-the-job training along the way. My friend Greg had agreed to do the trip with me to the west coast. Grinding through gears and gripping the steering wheel with white knuckles, we arrived in Western Australia with my precious camel cargo. However, the elation of completing this cross-country camel road trip was soon quelled by the outbreak of the global Covid-19 pandemic. When I left Uluru, no one had been taking the virus from China particularly seriously - but a week after I arrived in Western Australia, the borders shut. The world was scared. International backpackers were being told to return home, and Australians were being told to stay at home, with only "essential travel" allowed. All the preparation for my trip came crashing down around me and uncertainty hung heavy in the air. Would I be allowed to travel? How long would the pandemic last? What did a lockdown mean for me? I was now homeless, my address "on the road with five camels". All I could do was to start walking and hope for the best.