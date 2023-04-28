The Canberra Times

Sophie Matterson's The Crossing is a memoir of adventure and love

By Sophie Matterson
April 29 2023 - 5:30am
Sophie Matterson took 13 months to walk close to 5000km across Australia on her own. Picture supplied
The Indian Ocean. I stood with my ankles in the shallows, awestruck. The water was the turquoise blue you see in travel photos advertising tropical islands, so clear you can see right through to the white sand below. But instead of palm trees lining the shoreline of this paradise, here the rich red dirt of Australia's arid interior ran down to the sand. It was nothing like the east coast of Australia, where I grew up. It was new for the camels too; they had never seen the ocean before. But while I stood mesmerised, they looked out on the wide blue waters with complete indifference, the magic clearly lost on them. They had no idea what this moment meant: we had finally reached the starting line of our huge adventure. I had made it to Shark Bay, the westernmost point of the west coast of Australia, and was planning to walk with my five camel companions all the way to Byron Bay, the most easterly point of the country-a distance of 4000km as the crow flies, and probably about 5000km by the time I zigzagged a bit along the way.

