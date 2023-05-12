One hears it plainly, for instance, in the last seven lines of Gillett's poem, "Onshore": "Our garden's crowded with the sound of breakers. // You yearn for weightlessness. I tell you / we're dwelling in it. Beach mist climbs the dunes, / wanders the neighbourhood and settles in. / / We live with spindrift stranded in the street / and rumours of the sea in every room. / Time hardly knows it has us in its hands."