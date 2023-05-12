The Canberra Times
Review

Swimmer in the Dust by Ross Gillett review - Complex poems filled with wild landscapes

By Geoff Page
May 13 2023 - 12:00am
Ross Gillet's poems have a musical quality. Picture Shutterstock
Although the subjects vary considerably throughout Swimmer in the Dust, a constant element in Ross Gillett's work is his musicality. It's not the relatively predictable kind espoused by Swinburne (or Henry Kendall) but a more subtle and contemporary variety, influenced perhaps by Wallace Stevens.

