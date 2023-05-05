Carlson and Farrelly, academics at Macquarie University, have assembled an extensive collection of stories and attitudes concerning selected Australian monuments. These include untruths accepted as true Australian history; atrocities - including the frontier wars and massacres; neglect of the involvement of Indigenous people in settler Australian history; the settler Australians' ignorance of Indigenous history and culture. More contemporary matters include climbing Uluru, Australia Day, Junkan Gorge, and the Voice to Parliament.