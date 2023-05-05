The Canberra Times
Monumental Disruptions by Bronwyn Carlson and Terri Farrelly review - A plea to examine our monuments more closely

By Russell Wenholz
May 6 2023 - 12:00am
  • Monumental Disruptions, by Bronwyn Carlson and Terri Farrelly. Aboriginal Studies Press, $39.95.

Monumental Disruptions by Bronwyn Carlson and Terri Farrelly is aggressively written. A non-Indigenous Australian reader may well feel admonished - if not guilty - as the book "explores the different colonial commemorations present across this continent today (and) how these relate to Aboriginal people".

