"There are some things that I knowingly changed. But...if there's a journalist or a novelist on a TV show, or in a movie, and it's super-unrealistic, it's really off-putting to me, and it just makes me doubt the intelligence of the whole project. And so I want to do the opposite. I want to get the details so right that the reader can then concentrate on the emotions and the characters and the plot. It's almost like I'm trying to earn the reader's confidence."