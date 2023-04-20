Parts of Western Australia will experience 62 seconds of complete darkness during a solar eclipse today.
At precisely 11:27am Western Australia time (1:27pm AEST), the sun, the moon and the Earth will align to create a total solar eclipse.
While the Exmouth Peninsula in Western Australia is the only location in Australia that will experience a total solar eclipse, a partial phase of the eclipse will be visible from most of Australia.
The process of the moon moving across the face of the sun takes approximately 3 hours.
Here's when to look up (with sun protection on) on April 20, according to Time and Date:
