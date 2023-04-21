The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

What to read: Curtis Sittenfeld, Pip Williams, Jojo Moyes, Stefan Hertmans, Michelle Arrow, Christine Keighery, Yvonne Weldon

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
April 22 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the books that'll scratch your itch this week
All the books that'll scratch your itch this week

Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live? Curtis Sittenfeld's latest will absolutely scratch that itch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.