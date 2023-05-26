The Canberra Times
Review

The Madman's Gallery by Edward Brooke-Hitching review - a fascinating deep dive into unusual human creativity

By Colin Steele
May 27 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Edward Brooke-Hitching has a taste for the unusual and the bizarre in his books. Fox Tossing, Octopus Wrestling and Other Forgotten Sports (2015) revisited some of the strangest competitive games ever invented; The Phantom Atlas (2016) explored the greatest myths, lies and blunders on maps, while the bestselling The Madman's Library (2020), a Sunday Times Literature Book of the Year 2020, documented the strangest examples of books and manuscripts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.