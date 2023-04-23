The Canberra Times

Mark Kenny | Coalition campaign against the Voice scuttled by evidence

By Mark Kenny
Updated April 23 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 8:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Wyatt, Neville Bonner and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Pictures Sitthixay Ditthavong, Museum of Australian Democracy, Elesa Kurtz
Ken Wyatt, Neville Bonner and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Pictures Sitthixay Ditthavong, Museum of Australian Democracy, Elesa Kurtz

MUCH goodwill was garnered by Scott Morrison when anointing Ken Wyatt as his Minister for Indigenous Australians after the 2019 election. Note that title, because it was designed to be noticed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.