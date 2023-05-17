Travel the breadth of the nation on this Travelrite tour from Sydney to Perth

Climb the Gloucester Tree WA. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Cross the country from ocean to ocean onboard the Indian Pacific on this fully escorted tour with The Senior Newspaper and Travelrite International.

From Sydney, the Pacific ocean side of the country, the journey that spans a continent, starts out.

Heading out of town, the train climbs the Blue Mountains while the group dines and enjoys welcome drinks.

The following morning wake up in Broken Hill and disembark for a quick off train adventure taking in the features of this classic mining town with its wide streets and cosy country pubs on every corner.



Back onboard the train, you'll be coasting across the tip of the Flinders Ranges by lunchtime.

Once in Adelaide choose from an afternoon and evening in the city or the Barossa Valley.

The long stretch of the Nullarbor Plain. Pictures Shutterstock

Leaving cityscapes behind for a time the Indian Pacific starts the journey across the Nullarbor Plains, along our longest single stretch of railway. By evening Rawlinna is reached for a tipple under the outback stars.



Perth comes into view the next afternoon where the group will spend three nights at a hotel in picturesque Fremantle. Take in a city tour of Perth that includes King's Park and its spectacular city views as well as the Swan River and Cottesloe Beach on the way back to Fremantle.

A day spent in Fremantle shows it has a lot to offer in terms of historical architecture such as Fremantle Prison, built by convicts in the 1850s and the Round House, the first permanent building in WA.

A coach ride to Albany presents a chance to explore the main town. Stay overnight and venture further to The Gap and Natural Bridge in Torndirrup National Park.

On route to Margaret River travel through the Valley of the Giants and take the tree-top walk through the canopy of trees 40m above ground. Be awed by the enormous Gloucester Tree which stands at a colossal 72m.

Busselton's wooden jetty, the largest in the Southern Hemisphere. Picture Shutterstock

Just out of Margaret River visit Augusta and Cape Leeuwin, where the Southern and Indian oceans meet.

A morning tour of Margaret River township and gardens is followed by The Senior Farewell Lunch at Aravina Estate. Discover the unique and delicious flavours of the Margaret River region here.

The trip back to Perth is via Busselton and its fabulous wooden jetty, the largest in the Southern Hemisphere. Travelling along the coast to Bunbury, savour the beauty of the ocean views.

Choose from two departure dates, May 22 to June 2, 2024 and August 21 to September 1, 2024.

For more information call 1800 630 343 or go to https://www.travelrite.com.au/rail-tours/indian-pacific-wa-aug-2024.php.

