The problem inherent in Vuillard's re-telling of history is not inadequate or inaccurate research, not at all, but rather the fact the readers need to know their history in advance to make sense of Vuillard's accounts. For An Honourable Exit, a reader needs rather more than a nodding acquaintance with the motives and thinking underpinning France's empire in Indochina, the military and financial constraints which contributed to its demise, and the weight of the critical Vietminh victory at Dien Bien Phu.