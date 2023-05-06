The new novel sees the pair venturing beyond familial frameworks and the kingdom of Melnibone. Once more, the ailing Elric has to rely on his vampiric sword Stormbringer, which provides life essence but only by devouring the souls of his enemies and occasionally those of his friends. Moorcock never intended Elric to be a traditional fantasy hero but rather an anti-hero. The Citadel of Forgotten Myths, which Moorcock hopes will be "a good easy ride", may be the last in the epic Elric saga given Moorcock is now in his 80s.