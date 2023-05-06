The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

What to read: Heather Mitchell, Kylie Needham, Marele Day, Eric Vuillard, Bronwyn Carlson and Asa Larsson

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
May 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stage life, Nordic noir and the art world
Stage life, Nordic noir and the art world

It's always gratifying to learn more about those familiar faces who have appeared on our screens forever, so many thanks to Heather Mitchell for penning a memoir!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.