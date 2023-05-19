The Canberra Times
Review

The Red Hotel by Alan Philps review - The moral perfidy of Russia in World War II

By Michael McKernan
May 20 2023 - 12:00am
The Hotel Metropol in Moscow. Picture Getty Images
  • The Red Hotel, by Alan Philps. Hachette, $34.99

Readers of Amor Towles remarkable novel, A Gentleman in Moscow, may be delighted to know that the hotel they came to know intimately, the Metropol, is front and centre in this book too. It became home to the colony of correspondents, largely from Britain and the United States, but also from Australia and elsewhere, reporting on the Second World War once Russia became a firm and vital ally.

