Five graphs that explain the federal budget

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
Updated May 10 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
The economy is forecast to slow sharply as high interest rates and weak global conditions weight on activity. Real gross domestic product is expected to grow by just 1.5 per cent next financial year and 2.25 per cent in 2024-25. While soft by historical standards, if Australia achieves these numbers is will outperform all major advanced economies.

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

