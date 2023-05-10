Five graphs that explain the federal budget

Demand for workers remains strong and job vacancies are historically high. This is expected to change as the economy slows, but only gradually as the demand for workers remains strong. The unemployment rate, currently at a near 50-year low of 3.5 per cent, is tipped to creep up to 4.25 per cent by mid-2024 and reach 4.5 per cent by June 2025 - still well below the pre-pandemic average of 5.5 per cent. The high level of employment has delivered the government a personal income tax windfall which will net an extra $10 billion next financial year and an additional $48 billion over the next five years.