Get up close and personal with the star of The White Lotus at Vivid Sydney

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is now one of Hollywood's hottest properties. Picture Amy Sussman via Getty Images

This is branded content for Destination NSW.

Devoted fans of the multi-award-winning television hit The White Lotus should live forever in gratitude to Jennifer Coolidge. Without her, there may have been no show.

The actor, who is having a very big moment right now, was the inspiration for the show's writer, Mike White, a long-time friend, who created the series starring Coolidge as the lost multimillionaire Tanya McQuoid.

"Jennifer's the reason I did [The] White Lotus in the first place," he told The New York Times. "I just wanted to write something for her and I just adore her."

This June, you'll have the opportunity to show your appreciation in person for two of the forces behind the dark comedy drama that has dominated recent pop culture.

They're heading to Sydney to join forces for Mike White & Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation, an exclusive one-night-only event that's part of Vivid Sydney's Global Storytellers series when the pair will discuss their career peaks and valleys and much more.

The audience will hear from two of the hottest figures in the creative industries in a conversation deep dive into the power of storytelling, satire and friendship, featuring insightful and hilarious anecdotes from decades working in Hollywood.

To add to the excitement, Explore Travel has put together an exclusive package that includes not only two tickets to see Mike White & Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation on 10 June, but also a night's accommodation in Sydney at the luxurious Kimpton Margot Sydney.

The success of The White Lotus has made acclaimed writer Mike White a household name. Picture Jason Yokobosky

But you need to be quick. Seats are selling fast and Explore Travel's packages are now one of the only ways you can still secure tickets. It has access to Premium and A Reserve tickets.

The very special event will be hosted at the Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour, adding to the already impressive Vivid Sydney program when the popular festival returns from May 26 to June 17 with more than 300 events and activations over 23 days.

Global Storytellers is part of Vivid Ideas which brings together the world's brightest minds and creative leaders. In past years they have included filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, psychotherapist Esther Perel, Hollywood trailblazer Spike Lee and fashion influencer Margaret Zhang.

Don't miss out on being part of the audience for the incredible one-night-only Mike White & Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation while also experiencing the magic of Vivid Sydney and a luxury stay in the heart of the city. Explore Travel's package including event tickets and a night at the luxurious Kimpton Margot Sydney for two adults starts from $749. For more information about this and more exclusive Vivid Sydney packages including must-do festival experiences visit exploretravel.com.au

