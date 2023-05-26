There is also astute social commentary throughout the book, confronting issues of contemporary importance. Gregory's mother is an airhead, though with superior verbal skills; his mother-in-law is a ruthless maniac. She lacks any empathy for any other human being and, possibly, a complete misunderstanding of modern life. Or so it seems. Gregory's sister, a lycra-wearing, cycling lesbian who abhors conflict and argument but has walked straight into this mighty stoush, is, possibly, the sanest of the characters. She seems to have few flaws. Gregory's wife, Phoebe, is easily more intelligent, thoughtful and empathetic than her politician husband. But it is a marriage where she barely counts. A problem most readers might have is why on earth she continues to put up with him.