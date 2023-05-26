The Canberra Times
Review

Naked Ambition by Robert Gott review - This is a farcical but compelling political romp with plenty of laughs

By Michael McKernan
May 27 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian author Robert Gott. Picture by Meghan Lawson
Australian author Robert Gott. Picture by Meghan Lawson
  • Naked Ambition, by Robert Gott. Scribe, $29.99

Gregory Buchanan, cabinet minister in a centre-left government in an unspecified state, is a first-class dill. He is handsome, even-tempered, bland and, because he is a politician, not to be trusted. He even strives to get on with his mother-in-law, a far-right religious fundamentalist who is the class fool in this domestic drama, but not for too long.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.