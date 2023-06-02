Das is gifted at one of the most traditional skills for an historian, the art of finding, filleting and re-telling stories. Even the beginnings of her chapters are memorable for pithy wit. "It was the kind of day you were meant to remember." "For once, things were going well." All Das' well-wrought artifice - in words, images, allusions and lessons - is backed up by exhaustive use of Roe's letters and journals as well as the compendious records so obsessively kept by the East India Company. "John" Company's enormous Writers' Building in Kolkata, which housed those scribblers and their archives, remains one of the nutty glories of Indian architecture.