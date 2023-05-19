Many of these ideas are nonetheless powerful, and the book provides many different entrés for a reader interested in unpicking how they think about time. For example, Odell draws on Tyson Yunkaporta's excellent book Sand Talk to discuss Indigenous concepts of time as "non-linear" (a term that's vastly inadequate). Odell explores how Western culture has come to think of time in spatial terms: the future as a series of equal-sized blocks that must be progressed through to reach a destination. In this view of time, it is inexorable - contributing to a sense of climate doom that threatens to paralyse action on global warming. Odell has a particular and welcome focus on the role of place and nature.