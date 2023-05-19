The Canberra Times
Review

Saving Time by Jenny Odell review - reimagining how we think about time

By Suzannah Marshall Macbeth
May 20 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Jenny Odell. Picture supplied
Author Jenny Odell. Picture supplied
  • Saving Time, by Jenny Odell. Bodley Head, $35

The ticking clock, the wall calendar, the smartphone alarm: these facets of modern life are so pervasive that escaping "clock time" can seem impossible. Weekends can be consumed by it - holidays ruined by the impending end, birthdays by a sense of life slipping away. These are anxieties many readers will be familiar with, and which Jenny Odell taps in Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.