The $200 million European Millions Superdraw is the next big thing in lotteries

Superdraws are set at a minimum of $200 million (AUD) and are tax-free. Picture supplied

This is branded content for The Lottery Office.



When it comes to lotteries, nothing stirs excitement quite like the tax-free European Millions Superdraw.



Hosted by The Lottery Office, an Australian owned and operated online lottery ticket retailer, the Superdraw is an event that takes place a few times a year to bring the chance of a minimum $200 million (AUD) prize to Australians.



With this much cash on the line there will surely be huge interest from Aussies keen to make the most of the opportunity.

Australia's biggest ever lottery prize?

Until 11:59pm AEST on June 2, entries can be purchased into this freakishly big draw, which, if won, would by far be Australia's largest ever lottery prize and the world's largest ever online lottery prize.

But how is it that Superdraws can offer such a huge amount of money?

In standard lottery draws, the jackpot offered is usually the result of previous draws that aren't won.

Each time a draw takes place without a jackpot winner, it increases for the next draw, and it can take weeks or sometimes even months to build large jackpots.



European Millions Superdraws don't have this problem; their jackpots are set at a minimum of $200 million (AUD), no matter how small the previous jackpot was.

They're also tax-free, so players don't have to worry about losing any of the prize.

Jaclyn Wood, CEO of The Lottery Office, said the European Millions Superdraw is a "game changer" in the Australian online lottery industry.



"It takes the thrill of lottery to an entirely new level," she said. "At The Lottery Office we are thrilled to offer our players the chance to participate in these rare and massive draws.



"We're talking about jackpots that could generationally change families, and that's a chance we believe Australians should have."

The Lottery Office offers Australians the chance to participate in massive draws such as the European Millions Superdraw. Picture supplied.

Are there any other prizes up for grabs?

As well as the allure of gigantic jackpots, the European Millions Superdraw offers multiple ways to win.



There are 13 prize tiers all up, and players can win a prize by matching as few as two main numbers. Even the division 2 prize can be unusually large, sometimes reaching as high as $2 million.

The odds of winning any prize are favourable in lottery terms, with 1 in 13 games likely to win something.

It's easy to enter the European Millions Superdraw at The Lottery Office

Purchasing tickets for the European Millions Superdraw through The Lottery Office is a simple and straightforward process.



Once players have signed up for free, they can choose the lottery they wish to play, select their numbers or opt for a Quick Play, where a random set of numbers is generated.

After the draw, winners are promptly notified of the results via email and are contacted with the details of any winnings.

Visit The Lottery Office website to enter the next European Millions Superdraw before it closes at 11:59pm AEST on June 2 for your crack at $200 million, tax-free.