One of the most impressive parts of the island is the enormous tunnel complex inside a mountain. The main tunnel, with entrances at each end, is 250 metres long and about seven metres wide. Twenty-four smaller tunnels of about 50 metres long come off it in both directions. Originally it was designed as bomb-proof storage but, when the Japanese siege became too much, it was used as a bunker, a hospital, and a command centre. It was from here inside Malinta Tunnel that General Douglas MacArthur had his headquarters - and the President of the Philippines even used it as his seat of government at one point during the war.