Using different anthropomorphised animals doing everything from hiding and fighting to climbing and cartwheeling, You Two, You Two (Lothian. $19.99) by Brooke Hill and Elin Matilda Andersson celebrates the ups and downs of being a sibling. The child-like, decorative illustrations are full of colour and movement, and the rhyming text gallops across the pages with the playful children. Like the previous books, You Two is child-centric, engaging and full of familiar childhood experiences, as well as being a great book to read out loud to your little ones.